View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 1.05. View has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that View will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

