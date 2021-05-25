Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,415 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.