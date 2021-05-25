Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,577 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.