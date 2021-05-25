Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

ES opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

