Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock valued at $511,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.