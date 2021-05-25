Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -356.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

