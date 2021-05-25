VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 456.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,028 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 114,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,720. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.