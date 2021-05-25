VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 85,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,720. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

