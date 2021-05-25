ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.95.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

