ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 799,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in ViacomCBS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

