ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.53 billion and the lowest is $6.13 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.15 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

VIAC stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $41.54. 19,363,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,913,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.