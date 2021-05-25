Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 39.1% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and $3.54 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00471417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,231 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

