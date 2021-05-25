VestChain (VEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,879.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. VestChain has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $10,879.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VestChain Profile

VEST is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

