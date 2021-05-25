Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verra Mobility traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 15481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

