Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,591. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.