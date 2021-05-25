Verge (XVG) Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $420.59 million and $31.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00464524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,455,228,244 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

