Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,464 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

