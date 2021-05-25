Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

