Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

