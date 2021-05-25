Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

