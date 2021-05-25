Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,506. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

