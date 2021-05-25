Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VO traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $232.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

