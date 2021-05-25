Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

