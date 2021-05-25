Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $270.08. 20,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

