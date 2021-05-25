Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Trimmed by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 184,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,028. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.