Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 229,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

