VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,067 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 18,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

