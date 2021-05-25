VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Position Boosted by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.