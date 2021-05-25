Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Valmont Industries worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.77. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.11 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

