Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 385.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,052.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,057.90. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,784 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

