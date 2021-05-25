Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $15.21 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00009210 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and $87,593.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.25 or 0.00955744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,311,473 coins and its circulating supply is 4,309,694 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

