Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VACC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

VACC stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

In other Vaccitech news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

