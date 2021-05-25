Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

