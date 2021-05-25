Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on May 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Dividend History for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.