US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $238.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $238.60 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in US Ecology by 67.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 37.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 156.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

