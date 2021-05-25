US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

