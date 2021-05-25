US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

