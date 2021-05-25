US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,912,000 after buying an additional 1,803,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 330,846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

