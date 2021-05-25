US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 6,450 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

ETX stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

