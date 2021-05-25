US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,862 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,300 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

