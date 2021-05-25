Uquid Coin (UQC) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.73 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $18.89 or 0.00048132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $188.90 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00991678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.58 or 0.10466333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00087022 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

