uPlexa Reaches Market Capitalization of $922,197.43 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $922,197.43 and $1,462.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

