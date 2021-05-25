Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Unum Group has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.