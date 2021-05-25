Unitrade Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00937853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.29 or 0.10050285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

