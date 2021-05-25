United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.80 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $683.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

