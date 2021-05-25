Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

