Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

