UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Achieves $16.12 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.12 million and $3.13 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

