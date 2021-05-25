Unibright Market Cap Tops $190.46 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $190.46 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00953831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.76 or 0.09996332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

