Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

