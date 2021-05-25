Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Ultra has a total market cap of $77.42 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,747.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $687.39 or 0.01821020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00453844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004148 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.